Ernestine Smith Walther 90, resident of Houma, native of Brazos County, TX, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2025 surrounded by family.

She grew up on a Texas dairy farm which cultivated her strong work ethic. She never knew a stranger and would do anything to help comfort others. She enjoyed cooking, growing roses, vegetable gardening, and reading.

Ernestine (Miss Tine) was the co-founder of Walther Animal Clinic and its office manager from 1955 until 2020. She performed all necessary tasks to help grow a successful veterinary practice.

Ernestine was a loving mother is survived by four sons; John Walther and wife Carolyn, Dan Walther, Glenn Walther and wife Monica, and Ben Walther. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Rachelle, Austin, Logan, Kirstin, and Laurel and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Dick C. Walther DVM; her parents Ruble Frank and Lela Annie and step mother Alma Marie (Stropper) Smith; sister Cora Smith Scott, and brothers Thomas Dudley Smith and Ruble Smith Jr. She is survived by sister Daisy Maude Smith Krejci.

Special thanks to Terrebonne General Health System, Heart of Hospice and to all who helped with her final days.

The family will hold a private burial service at a future date.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Gibson Cemetery Association Fund (1205 St. Charles Street, Houma La. 70360).

