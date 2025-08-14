Ethel Callahan Bonvillain, age 93, passed away Thursday, August 14, 2025. She was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church Tuesday, August 19, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ethel is survived by her children, Jan Robichaux, Lisa Avet (Sterling), Mark Bonvillain (Cindy), Chris Bonvillain (Carol), Gary Bonvillain (Tiffany), Donna Mazarac (Kevin); grandchildren, Brad, Brett (Andrew), Brandi (Johnny), Joshoua, Scott, Reed (Lera), Amy (Brandon), Derek (Ella), Kelsey (Francis), Kyla (Matthew), Alaina, Paul (Marissa), Ella; great-grandchildren, Eva, Christopher, Makayla, Dawson (Chelsey), Preslie, Brent, Kinslee, Jude, Blyth, Sadi, Wesley, London, Harrison, Molly, Parker; great-great-grandchildren, Emmie Jo, Tucker, Nisaiah.

Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Verlin Bonvillain; son, Dale Michael Bonvillain; son-in-law, Bryan Robichaux; parents, Walter Callahan, Sr. Lucille Gros Callahan; brothers, Walter Callahan, Jr., Lionel Callahan.

Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She sang in the Annunziata Church choir as well as the Terrebonne Parish choir. She enjoyed gardening, music, cooking for her family, Mardi Gras and cheering on the Saints. Above all she loved spending time with her family. Ethe was an avid collector and believer in angels. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to nurses and staff at The Suites at Sugarmill Point, Dr. Russel Henry, Heather with The Medical Team, her caregiver Jackie Sapia, Deacon Brunet, and Britney at ACG Hospice.