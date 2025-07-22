Eugene John “Pops” Toups Sr., 81, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at 4:50pm.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday at 11:30am with burial taking place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Eugene is survived by his loving family; his children, Eugene Toups Jr. and wife Kami, Mitchell Toups and companion Terri Cunningham, Annette Lapeyrouse and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Austin Toups, Michelle Henson, Brett Lapeyrouse and Kalyn Barrios; great-grandchildren, Holland Toups, Noah Barrios; brothers, Wiley Trahan, and Michael Trahan.

Eugene is preceded in passing by his wife, Kathleen “Chuck” Toups; parents, Harold Toups and Evana Trahan; brother, Roy Trahan.

Eugene was a fun loving character and could always be relied upon for a good joke, helping hand, and an ear to lend. Eugene was a volunteer firefighter for Bayou Cane Fire Fighters in Houma, LA. He was also a deep motor cycle enthusiast. He also enjoyed painting arts and crafts. Eugene was very generous with his talents and time and often volunteered of his time at Boy Scouts, Fire Explorers, would DJ at many retirement homes and assisted living locations around the parish. He was a talented cook and loved cooking for his family and friends.

