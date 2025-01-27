Eugene P ” Gene” Soudelier, age 87, a native and resident of Chauvin, LA was born on May 28, 1937 and was called to Heaven on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

Gene was a devoted member of the 4th degree, Knights Of Columbus. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and playing cards. Gene was a retired Tugboat Captain. He spent his retirement with his loving wife of 70 years. Gene will be missed by all who knew him.

Gene is survived by his wife of 70 yrs, Yvonne LeBoeuf Soudelier; sons: Michael (Cheryl) Soudelier, Barry (Peggy) Soudelier, and Jerome (Melanie) Soudelier; grandchildren: Michelle, T- Mike, Lisa, Sarah, Mark, Jeremy, Hunter, and Tiffany; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by parents: Eddie Soudelier and Felicane Lapeyrouse Soudelier; daughter, Jerolyn Soudelier Lirette; brothers: Eddie Soudelier, Paul Soudelier, Leroy Soudelier and Olin Soudelier; and sisters: Louella Lirette, Beulah Kreamer, and Lois Soudelier.

