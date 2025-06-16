Eula Mae Levron Carrere, born on May 2, 1935, in Point-aux-Chenes, Louisiana, peacefully passed away on June 12, 2025. A resident of Grand Caillou, Eula dedicated her life to her family and community.

Known for her generous spirit, Eula’s passion for sewing and crocheting was evident in the countless gifts she created for her family and friends. From delicate baby clothes to elegant bridesmaid dresses, her handiwork brought joy and warmth to many. Each Christmas, Eula’s craftsmanship shone brightly as she meticulously crafted ornaments that adorned her home and those of loved ones, making the holiday season even more special.

Eula is survived by her sons, Ricardo “Ricky” Carrere (wife Melinda Nelson Carrere) and Anthony T. “Tony” Carrere (wife Pulley Carrere); daughter Roxanne Carrere Sevin (husband Andy); sister Deanna Levron Daigle; and grandchildren, Shannon Sevin Rodrigue (husband Olden), Courtney Sevin Collins (husband Eric), Brandon Carrere (wife Jeanne-Claire), Jonathan Carrere (wife Jade), and Brittany Hortin (husband Mike). She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Tessa Rodrigue Viator (husband Blayde), Bryce Rodrigue (fiancee Josie), Carter Collins, Owen Collins, Morgan and Mason Carrere, Peyton and Olivia Carrere, Liam and Beckett Hortin; 1 great-great-grandchild (Luca Viator), and one on the way.

Eula was preceded in death by her beloved husband Anthony T. Carrere, Sr.; her parents, Theophile Levron and Augustine Naquin Levron; brothers, Leroy Levron and Alcee Levron; sister Verna Levron Barrilleaux; grandson Terrell Carrere; and step-grandchildren, Lucas Verdin and Lance Verdin.

A public viewing will be held on June 17, 2025, at 9:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. A burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

As we reflect on Eula’s life, we celebrate her deep commitment to family and the love she shared with everyone. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she touched, and she will be profoundly missed.