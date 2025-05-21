Eva Mae Chouest, 80, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on May 18, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, Houma, Louisiana from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. The burial will follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Adam Chouest; sons, John Chouest and wife, Sarah and Jason Chauvin; brother, Nolan Verret Sr. and wife, Bonnie; beloved cousin, Yvonne Foret; grandchildren, Jaelyn Chouest, Riley Cancienne, Cody Chauvin, Casey Chauvin, and Skyler Chauvin; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved aunt Eva Foret.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul or TARC.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.