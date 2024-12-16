Evolet “Evie” Rosalie Fuentes Naquin, 4, a native and resident of Dulac, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

She is survived by her loving parents, Oslyn and Monica Fuentes; siblings, Damian, Aaliyah, Jansen, Sebastian, Ashley, and Caspian; maternal grandparents, Debra Naquin and “Paw Paw” John Verdin, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Alida Gomez; paternal great-grandmother, Teresa; uncles, Ivis, David, Osman, and Johnny; aunts, Mirian, Dania, Yeimi, Marlen, Joselin, Vanessa, Tabitha, and Mary; best friend, Hazel; and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Wilfredo Fuentes; maternal great-grandparents, Mary Jane Naquin (Adam Ernest “Podna” Verdin) and Simon Naquin, Sr.; paternal great-grandmother, Eva Gomez; paternal great-grandfather, Avel Fuentes; aunt, Samantha Naquin; great-aunts, Charlene Verdin and Norma Naquin; uncles, Joshua Naquin and Andrew Naquin; and cousin, AJ Verdin.

Evolet was the light of our lives. She had an infectious smile and brought joy to everyone around her. She was a sickle cell warrior, but that did not stop her from living her best life every single day. Evolet had many nicknames, Evie, Rosie, Cake, but she liked to call herself Pinky Pie. She was her daddy’s princess, her mommy’s best friend, and the boss of her siblings. She was her Paw Paw and Maw Maw’s Cake. She had a passion for dance and couldn’t wait for Mondays to see Mrs. Tina, learn new tricks, and of course get a sucker. She loved all things princess. Evie was always giving away free makeovers. She enjoyed her time with her family, whether it was playing at the beach, the park, or Chuck E. Cheese. She especially loved visiting the mermaids at the aquarium or watching the giraffes at the zoo, they were her favorite. She loved strawberries and bananas, pizza, and chicken nuggets, and can’t forget chocolate milk. At home, she would snuggle on the couch with her fur baby, Chewy and watched Bluey. Overall, her best time was spent with her partners in crime, Bubba and Gingy. Although her life was short, it was full of fun and adventures. She will be missed hopelessly, but will live on in the hearts of all of us that love her dearly. Evie truly was our Angel on Earth. Until we meet again, our sweet baby girl, we love you always and forever.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until her Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.