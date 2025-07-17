Ezel Bergeron Cherry, age 85, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, Friday, July 18, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Ezel is survived by her husband of 66 years, James L. Cherry, Sr.; children, James Cherry, Jr. (Kathy), Emily Lefort (Victor), David Cherry (Christine), Amy Wall (George), Anne Cherry, Leah Hargroder (Todd); 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren on the way; brother, Freddie Bergeron; sister, Gayle Savoie.

Ezel is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Bergeron and Nada Daigle Bergeron; brother, John L. Bergeron.

Ezel taught business for 25 years in Terrebonne Parish. She was a member of the KC Ladies Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters, and the LA Retired Teachers Association. Her favorite part of life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing, and loved playing cards and board games at family gatherings. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.