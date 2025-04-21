Faith Babin, age 69, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Faith is survived by her children, Adam Babin, Shelli Conner (Kevin) and Luke Babin (Michelle); her grandchildren, Russell Walters, Jackson Bokash, Austin Walters, Blaze Babin, Halle Babin, Andrew Conner, Ayden Babin, Madison Bokash, Jack Conner, Lachlan Babin; her sister, Pamela Lirette Dugas (Carroll); and her brother, Carroll A. Lirette, Jr. (Dorothy).

Faith was preceded in passing by her parents, Carroll A. Lirette, Sr. and Jeanne Chauvin Lirette.

Her cooking was DIVINE and inspired and so lovingly shared.

Creativity and beauty flowed from her veins.

She lit up a room with her warmth & kindness.

To be a Benevolent Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Friend & Sister In Christ was the focus of her life. She devoted countless hours to serving her personal & Christ Baptist Church Family. Her singing was inspired by the angels that sing to Jesus.

Out of all of her many gifts and talents our favorites were her smile, laugh and hugs. Absolutely the best!

She was beautiful inside and out?a gift to the world and to us.

Special Thanks to The Oaks of Houma, especially Megan, Sasha & their teams on A Hall.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her!

Services for Faith will be updated at a later date.