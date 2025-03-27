Farrel Joseph Veillion, 64, passed away on March 26, 2025 at 2:05 am. Born on September 17, 1960 he was native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Services are currently pending.

Farrel is survived by his children, Meagan Holder (Alex), Morgan Robinson (Todd), Matthew Veillion (Nicole); grandchildren, Aidan, Grayson, Hayes, Abram; siblings, Patricia Sauce (Ricky), Ethelina Jerkins (Terry), Connie Chatagnier. He is also survived by his very close friend, Gilmer Ford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stagg and Ezery Veillion; siblings, Vivian Guillot, Gregory Veillion and Erik Veillion.

Farrel was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1114, a graduate of Thibodaux High School and Nicholls State University. He was a probation and parole officer for the State of Louisiana, a practicing Notary in Lafourche Parish and owned V’s Lawncare. He enjoyed coaching football, horseracing and LSU Sports.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home.