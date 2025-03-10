Fay Toups Hoffmann, 97, passed away on March 09, 2025. Born May 15, 1927, she was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church on Friday, March 14, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Fay is survived by her daughter, Marga H. Toloudis and husband, Jimmie; grandson, Kenneth “Ken” Paul Toloudis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Joseph Hoffmann; parents, Nathan Armand Toups and Josephine Sanchez Toups; father and mother in law, Irving Hoffmann Sr. and Harriet Waguespack Hoffmann; brothers, Ray Armand Toups, Sr. (Billie), Thomas Valery Toups and Nathan Francis Toups (Mildred); sisters, Joy Toups Musso (Dr. Nick) and Catherine “Kate” Toups Musso (Bobby); brothers and sisters in law, Winnie Hoffman, Irving Hoffmann, Jr. and wife, Gertrude, Earline Hoffmann Morvant and husband, Clarence, and Leland Hoffmann Sr. and wife, Rose, and Lionel Hoffmann.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lisa Hill Sanders and Deborah Brown for their exceptional care,

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.