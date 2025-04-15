Ferrel Joseph Pellegrin, Sr., age 73, passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025. Ferrel was a longtime resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ferrel is survived by his sons, Ferrel Pellegrin, Jr., Shane Pellegrin and wife Catherine Nichole Pellegrin; grandchildren, Cole Pellegrin and wife Kayla, Lauren Pellegrin, Madison Pellegrin, Cody Pellegrin, Cullen Domangue; sister, Wanda Allen and husband David; nephews, Bret and Chad Whitney.

Ferrel is preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Verna Mae Pellegrin.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Lung Association. action.lung.org