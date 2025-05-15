Forest Junius Martin Jr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 5:07pm. Forest was born in Houma, LA and a life long resident of Bourg, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, May 19, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will be on Monday, May 19, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial taking place in St. Ann Cemetery.

Forest is survived by his loving family; his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Augustine Matherne Martin; together they have two daughters, Nicole (Patrick) Robichaux Jr., and Lacy (Jade) Duplantis; three grandsons, Patrick “P.J.” Robichaux III, Kullen Duplantis and Lexton Duplantis; one godchild, Belinda (Todd) Trosclair; three brothers, John L. Martin, Glenn Martin, David Martin; three sisters, Rose Odom, Margaret Blanchard, and Linda Aycock; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Forest is preceded in passing by his father, Forest J. Martin Sr., mother, Mayola Blanchard Martin; and sister, Joycelan Martin Hackler.

Forest was a loving husband, father, and grandfather; with a strong faith in God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Music was his passion; his love for the steel guitar was unmatched. His talent landed him as an inductee into the Westbank Musicians Hall of Fame in 2006.

“To know him, was to love him…”

