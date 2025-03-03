Francheska M. White, 30 a native of Houma and a resident of Chauvin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Febuary 26 2025.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughter, Aliyah Cardenas, Father Billy Trahan(Alyson), Siblings Tonya Thibodeaux, Shaughn Trahan, Meghan Gomez(Trahan), Alyssa Trahan. Grandparents, Marie Theresa Trahan and Joseph Trahan. Nieces Kali and Indya Trosclair, and Izabella Thibodeaux, God children Ryder and Kingston Rodrigue.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Debra A. White, brother in law Chad Thibodeaux, and grandparents, Frank White Sr. and Flossie White.

Francheska will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.