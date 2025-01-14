Francis “Frank” Joseph Rodrigue, affectionately known as, Pepere, Popee and Pops, 83, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:15 am. Born August 6, 1941, he was a native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church on Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at St. Philip Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda Guidry Rodrigue; children, Kevin Rodrigue (Tiffine), Keith Rodrigue (Connie), Connie Rodrigue Crochet (Todd); grandchildren, Elliot Rodrigue (Lynze), Quinton Rodrigue (Megan), Emily Poche (Dylan); Kourtney Labat (Rene), Kacey Hernandez (Brett), Kyla Matthews (Taylor), Kathleen Rodrigue (Blake), Grant Crochet (Paige), Dina Chanove (Kevin); great grandchildren, Wyatt, Katherine and Claire Labat, Hallie and Cole Hernandez, Redding and McCoy Matthews, Maverick Robinson, Case and Wryn Crochet, Edie and Graham Rodrigue and Briggs Poche and three on the way; sisters, Emily Waguespack and Therese Friederichsen; close family friend and side kick, Jacoby Octave.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Rodrigue, Sr. and Therese Simon Rodrigue; brothers, Erkle Rodrigue (Shirley), Alfred Rodrigue, Jr. (Rose) and Harold Rodrigue (Elaine); brothers in law, Ronald Waguespack and Walter “Doug” Friederichsen; father and mother in law, Luby Guidry and Theresa B. Guidry.

He was the proud owner along with his dad and brothers of M. Rodrigue and Son Inc. and Rodrigue Planting Company where he worked with several of his beloved nieces, nephews and family members. He constantly instilled good work ethic to all who worked with him. He was a member of the Army National Guard. He was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus Member for Council #1514 at St. Philip Church. He was passionate about his English Pointer bird dogs, that he began hunting and raising at the age of 13. He enjoyed woodworking and always had numerous projects he was working on. He was a kind hearted and generous man dedicated to his faith and love of God who will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at St. James Hospital and Thibodaux Regional CCU for all their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made to St. Philip Church or St. James Arc.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.