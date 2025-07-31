Frank Moore Feurtado Sr., age 82, of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2025. Born on May 10, 1943, in Utila, Honduras, Frank was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many with his warmth and compassion.

Frank was a source of strength and wisdom, and above all, he cherished his role as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Known affectionately as “Guapo,” “Jorge,” and simply “Dad,” he was beloved by all who knew him.

Frank had a rich tapestry of interests: he was an avid genealogist, photographer, and gardener, passionately cultivating everything under the sun. A true foodie at heart, he found joy in sharing meals and exploring new culinary experiences. Frank had a spirit of adventure and loved to travel, creating cherished memories with his family along the way. He was a man of faith who loved God deeply and instilled it in his roots.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Darlene Feurtado, children; Michelle Cooper (Edmond Cooper) and Frank Feurtado Jr. (Jhaneal Feurtado), grandchildren; Brittany Olivier (Nicholas), Edmond “DJ” Cooper (Haley), Mason Feurtado, Jordan Feurtado, Kayla Marcel (Lane), Kristen Fabre (Austin), Sarah Cooper (Jace), Orion Feurtado, Kiveli Feurtado, Keever Feurtado, great grandchildren; Leighton, Natalie, Logan, Elena, Lainey, Ezekiel, Elliott, McKenzie, Frankie, Milo and Cooper, siblings; Otis Feurtado (Helen) and Eldean De Reyna, and sister-in-law Carolyn Feurtado Elledge. Frank leaves behind a legacy of faith, kindness and unwavering love.

Frank is reunited in Heaven with his parents Otis and Zola Feurtado and his brothers; Boyd Feurtado (Ilene) and Dave Feurtado

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 9 AM to 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 11 AM. He will be laid to rest at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2.