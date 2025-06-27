Freddie Joseph Durocher, Jr., 87, passed away on June 26, 2025 at 10:40 AM . Born on May 14, 1938 he was native of Raceland, LA and resident of Chackbay, LA.

Friends and family will be received Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Freddie is survived by his loving wife 60 years, Jewel Mahler Durocher; son, Clayton Paul Durocher (Wendy); grandchildren, Taylor Duorcher and Gabrielle Durocher; great grandchildren, Ty Anthony Durocher and Rorie Elyse Durocher; brother, Gene Durocher (Carol).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Justine Trosclair Durocher and Freddie Durocher, Sr.; son, Chad Durocher; sister, Carlotta D. Mahler.

Freddie was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Halliburton after 31 years. He was an avid gardener and supplied numerous vegetables to so many in his community.

The family would like to thank the Thibodaux Regional Rehab Program and the Cancer Center for their care as well as the numerous family and friends who have reached out.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.