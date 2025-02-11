With deep sorrow and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Gabe Anthony Naquin, 21, who left this world too soon on February 8, 2025. Born on October 27, 2003, in Houma, Louisiana, Gabe brought joy and laughter to all who encountered him.

Gabe is survived by his parents, Kade and April Naquin; his siblings, Kade Naquin, Jr., Matilda Lynn, and Gage; his girlfriend Kira Naquin; his goddaughters, Emma Steel, Mia Naquin, and Edna Naquin; his godparents, Sherry Naquin and Joe Fleming; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Gabe is reunited in Heaven with his paternal grandparents; Terry Naquin Sr. and Malane Adams Naquin, his paternal great-grandfather, Evest Naquin, and his maternal grandparents; Florence Chauvin and Charlie Chauvin Sr.

Gabe was a passionate mechanic, finding joy in the intricacies of the industry and relishing every moment spent working outdoors. Those who knew him will remember his unwavering spirit, as he could never stand to be indoors for too long. He took great pride in his cherished Chevy Silverado 1500, affectionately named “Old Black Beauty,” and his adventurous nature led him to explore the world around him with enthusiasm.

Gabe’s heart was as big as his personality; he never met a stranger and formed lasting friendships wherever he went. He found immense joy in spending time with his family, especially his beloved nieces and nephews and his loyal furry companion, Oreo. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A visitation will be held in honor of Gabe’s life on February 15, 2025, from 12 PM to 2 PM. We invite all who knew and loved Gabe to come together to celebrate his life, share stories, and offer support to one another during this difficult time.

In gratitude, the family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the first responders and all involved in Gabe’s search and recovery, particularly the North Larose and Bayou LaFourche First Responders. Their dedication and compassion during this challenging time did not go unnoticed.

As we remember Gabe, let us honor the joy he brought to our lives and the legacy of love and friendship he leaves behind. Though he may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will forever live on in our hearts.

Forever young.