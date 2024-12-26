It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gabe Daniel Gautreaux, born on May 27, 2005, in Raceland, Louisiana. Gabe left this world on December 23, 2024, at the tender age of 19, leaving behind a profound void in the lives of all who knew him. Residing in Bourg, LA, Gabe was a shining light, a cherished son, a beloved brother, and a true friend.

Gabe’s passion for life was evident through his involvement in high school athletics, where he found joy and camaraderie as a member of the track and cross-country teams and as a tennis player. The energy and spirit he brought to each race and match mirrored the enthusiasm that he brought to every aspect of his life. He embodied the essence of love-he loved hard and was loved even harder.

To know Gabe was to love him. He surrounded himself with the best friends one could ever hope for, and the bonds he formed are a testament to the warmth and kindness that defined his character. His laughter and genuine spirit will forever echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Gabe is survived by his devoted mother and father, Kacey Gautreaux and Daniel Gautreaux; his loving siblings, Nicholas, Antonia, and Ava Gautreaux; and his treasured grandparents, Annette Tyler, Todd Bourg, Ivan and Rebecca Gautreaux, and step-grandfather Joel Tyler; his godmother, Janelle Plaisance; his aunts, Michelle Plaisance, and Paulette DeFelice and husband Todd DeFelice; his uncle John Plaisance and wife Diane Plaisance; his uncles, Darrin Gautreaux and wife Lynn Gautreaux, Dirk Gautreaux and wife Tina Gautreaux; his aunts, Meagan Bourg, Ashley Bourg, Ana Bourg; and his godfather Cecil Authement. Numerous cousins and so many wonderful friends. Gabe’s family was his foundation, and he flourished in their love.

Gabe was preceded in death by his aunt Mia Bourg.

In loving remembrance, a visitation will take place at St. Ann Catholic Church on December 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. A graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery at 12:00 PM. We invite all who knew Gabe to join us in celebrating his extraordinary life and the everlasting love he shared.

As we gather to honor Gabe, let us carry forward the love and joy he brought into our lives, cherishing the beautiful memories we made together. Gabe Daniel Gautreaux may be gone from this earth, but his spirit, kindness, and passion will remain in our hearts forever.