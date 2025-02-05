Terrebonne General Health System honors January 2025 Outstanding Scholars and Distinguished AthletesFebruary 5, 2025
Gail Badeaux Babin, 72, died peacefully the evening of Friday, January 31, 2025, at University of Virginia Hospital. She was a native of Houma, LA, and a current resident of Charlottesville, VA. Gail was a friend to many and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family fiercely.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2025, from 9:00am to 11:00am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00am with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Gail was survived by daughters Heather Babin Marcel (husband Jeremy Marcel) and Jill Babin Lirette; brother Al Badeaux, Jr. (wife Jackie Badeaux); grandchildren Lee Marcel, Ethan Marcel, Luke Bertrand, and Ellie Lirette; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Michael Babin; daughter, Kelli Babin; parents Alphonse (Al) & Irene Badeaux, Sr.; stepbrother Gerald Engeron; and son in law Timothy Lirette.
Gail was a kind and loving person whose smile affected many. She was a private person whose strength helped friends realize their strengths and bravery. She fought a long and hard battle with her health for 5 years. She is now at peace with her daughter and husband. She will be greatly missed by her family.
