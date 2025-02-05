Gail Badeaux Babin, 72, died peacefully the evening of Friday, January 31, 2025, at University of Virginia Hospital. She was a native of Houma, LA, and a current resident of Charlottesville, VA. Gail was a friend to many and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family fiercely.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2025, from 9:00am to 11:00am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00am with burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Gail was survived by daughters Heather Babin Marcel (husband Jeremy Marcel) and Jill Babin Lirette; brother Al Badeaux, Jr. (wife Jackie Badeaux); grandchildren Lee Marcel, Ethan Marcel, Luke Bertrand, and Ellie Lirette; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Michael Babin; daughter, Kelli Babin; parents Alphonse (Al) & Irene Badeaux, Sr.; stepbrother Gerald Engeron; and son in law Timothy Lirette.

Gail was a kind and loving person whose smile affected many. She was a private person whose strength helped friends realize their strengths and bravery. She fought a long and hard battle with her health for 5 years. She is now at peace with her daughter and husband. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Gail Babin.