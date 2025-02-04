Gail Thibodaux Daigle, 73, passed away on February 01, 2025 at 4:13 pm. Born February 16, 1951 she was native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ordoyne Funeral Home.

Gail is survived by her husband, Clarence Daigle, Jr.; son, Jimmy Rogers, Jr., step daughter, Jennifer Daigle Adams (Shawn); grandchildren, Sophia, Dylan, Lexie, Victoria “Tori” Daigle (Michael), Shae Adams (Lizat) and Trevor Adams (Lexie); great grandchildren, Connor Warnick, Bryson Adams, Oliver Adams, Aiden Adams, one on the way, Abigail Adams; brothers, Danny “Paco” Thibodaux, Allen Thibodaux; sister in law, Debra Thibodaux; godchild, Danny “D.J.” Thibodaux; and her dog, Lucy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Rosalie Thibodaux.

She enjoyed shopping, going to the Casino listening to Conway Twitty and Swamp Pop music, dancing and watching LSU Sports with her husband.

The family would like to thank the staffs of ACG Hospice and their nurse Brittany Nolan and social worker Colette Fick, as well as the staff of Patterson Health Care, especially, Olivia, Tonia, Kiki and Virginia for all of their extraordinary care.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.