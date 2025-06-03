Gary Joseph Morvant, 77, passed away on May 31, 2025. Born June 04, 1947 he was native and resident of Chackbay.

Friends and family will be received at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Frances Hotard Morvant; sons, Tully Morvant (Anna), Kerry Morvant (Heather) and Torry Morvant (Kristin); grandchildren, Zachary Morvant, Caleb Morvant, Connor Morvant, Reid Morvant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Rita Benoit Morvant; brother, Daniel Peter Morvant, Sr.; sister, Dolores Morvant Benoit.

Gary was a man who left a lasting impression everywhere he went from the ball fields of Chackbay to car shows across the Bayou. A proud member of the Bay Area Cruisers, he loved classic cars, car clubs, and the camaraderie that came with them. His passion for cars was matched only by his passion for people. Well known as Coach Gary, he devoted decades to coaching youth baseball and football, guiding multiple generations of families with patience, wisdom, and heart. His players respected him, the youth trusted him, and the community cherished him.

He was the kind of man who didn’t wait to be asked, he just showed up. Whether it was family or friends, he was always there, helping with whatever was needed. His work ethic was strong, his hands always busy, and his heart always full. A loving husband, devoted father, and proud grandfather, he cherished every moment spent with his family. He especially loved the outdoors and time at the camp, where life slowed down and memories were made.

Gary was also a proud member of the Krewe of Choupic, where he took great pride in restoring and preparing the king and queen’s float each year. He loved listening to music, which filled his days and brought joy to those around him. His presence was steady, his love unwavering, and his impact immeasurable. Coach Gary leaves behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and community and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA.