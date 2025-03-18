Gary Michael Hebert, age 62, a native of Southdown Plantation and longtime resident of Houma, entered the presence of God peacefully on March 15, 2025.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Gary is survived by his better half, Karen Boquet; step-daughters, Ashley T. Forsyth (John), Amber T. Gruda (Seth); sisters, Pamela Fahey (Tracy) and Janis Mary Hebert; step-grandchildren, Luke Forsyth, Rowan Forsyth; niece, Kelly Dagenhardt Viar (Josh); nephews, Kristopher Dagenhardt (Hope) and Kristopher’s step-daughter, Kayli, Brandon Fahey (Phoebe) and Ryan Fahey; grand-nephew, Lukas Viar and grand-nieces, Lucy Viar, Elise Fahey who were both so very precious to him; and his beloved fur babies, Barney and Madden.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Reynold Raymond Hebert and Theresa “Therese” Faucheaux Hebert; brothers, Neal Anthony Hebert, Barry Joseph Hebert; sister, Linda Ann Hebert; grandparents, John Ezra Faucheaux, Sr. and Ophelia “Tibby” Giroir Faucheaux and Norie Edis Hebert and Alvish Hebert.

Gary enjoyed fishing, listening to classic rock and attempting to sing, as well as watching NHRA drag racing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.