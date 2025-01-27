Gary Paul Matherne, 87, passed away on January 26, 2025 at 5:34 AM. Born June 8, 1937 he was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

A visitation will be held on Saturday February 1, 2025 from 8:00 AM until service time at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Gary is survived by his children, Paula Chatagnier (Randy), Theresa Crochet (Dirk); grandchildren, Rosa Hebert (Brenton), Matthew Chatagnier (Amanda); great grandchildren, Henry and Leo Hebert and Reece and Rhett Chatagnier; brother, Tommy Matherne; sisters, Margie Yerena (Richard), Mary Ellen McKee, Nancy LeBouef. He is also survived by his companion, Sybil Marcel and her family, daughter, Jenny Marcel Ledet (Carl), son, Rocky grandchildren, Marcel, Melody Marcel Ferrufino (Al), great grandchildren, Mia and Sofia Ferrufino, Gavin and Grayson Goolsby.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Frisella Matherne; parents, Alban and Marie R. Matherne; siblings, Anthony Matherne, James Matherne, Earnest John Matherne, Floyd Matherne, Suzanne Kitchens, Kenneth Matherne.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.