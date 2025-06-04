Gayle Ledet Duplantis, 68, passed away Tuesday evening, June 3, 2025 at 11:15pm. Gayle is a resident and native of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church following visitation with burial taking place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Gayle is survived by her loving family; her children, Tracy Robichaux and husband Allen, Troy Duplantis and wife Amy; siblings, Carolyn Crochet, Michael Ledet and wife Elaine, David Ledet and wife Dianne, Claude Ledet Jr. and wife Laura, Allen Ledet and wife Angela, and Lena Haydel and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Dillon Michael Robichaux, Madison Lee Robichaux, and Kora Lee Duplantis.

Gayle is preceded in passing by her loving husband of fifty one years, Terry Duplantis; parents, Claude Ledet Sr. and Bernice Landry Ledet; brother-in-law, Michael Crochet, sister, Irma Breaux and husband Kenner.

Gayle loved to sing and dance with Madi and Kora. She loved to work in her garden and enjoyed riding during Mardi Gras with the Krewe of Cleopatra for over twenty-five years. She enjoyed spending time with her family; most especially her grandchildren;whom she loved very dearly. She enjoyed going on vacation;especially Colorado, Las Vegas, and Biloxi with her many family and friends.

The family would like to thank every single nurse and staff of CCU at Terrebonne General Health System. Their staff treated Gayle and family with amazing love and care.

The family request donations to be considered to St.Jude Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins, American Cancer Society, and Children’s Hospital.

