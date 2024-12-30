Gayle Michael Lewis, 78, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 2:30pm. Gayle was a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Gayle is survived by his loving family; his children, Charles Lewis (Lisa P. Lewis), Chris Lewis (Dana), Jennifer Lewis Hicks (Patrick), and Shane Lewis; grandchildren, Brennan Yates, Kelse Lewis, Amber Lewis, Madison Dobbs, Ashton Hicks, Will Donaldson, Larry Donaldson, and Alyssa Gosney; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Lana Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gayle is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Olivia Causin Lewis; parents, Charles and Thelma Foret Lewis; and sister, Geraldine LeBlanc.

Gayle was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf. Towards the end there was one person that could always make him smile no matter what his mood was and that was his talking buddy, April Himel.

The family would like to thank the transplant team at Ochsner for assisting us in getting an extra 12 years with Gayle that would not have been possible without them.

There will be a Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.