George Allen Savoy, 96, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 6:56pm. George was a native of Cameron, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 11:00am with burial in Garden Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Annie Mae Hurst Savoy; son, David A. Savoy and wife Mary Jo, daughter, Alana Savoy; sister, Charlene “Ene” Savoy; grandchildren, Adrienne Stringer and husband Justin, Caleb Savoy and wife Ferah, Wade Savoy and wife Angie, Allen J. Savoy and wife Keren, and Julia Savoy; and eight great grandchildren.

George is preceded in passing by his parents, Charles “Frank” Francis Sr. and Eva Frances Gandees Savoy; son, Monty Wade Savoy Sr.; brothers, Charles “Tanky” Savoy Jr., Eugene Savoy and Wally W. Savoy; sisters, Eva Mae Mount and Sarah Granger, and Joan Phillips.

George served in the United States Navy and worked for McDermott International. He also was owner and manager of Allen Welder Inc. He was a long time member of the Grand Lodge of Louisiana F&AM Unity Lodge No. 267 for fifty years. His hobbies included raising horses and beagles for competition.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George Allen Savoy.