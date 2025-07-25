George Ray Rothman, Sr., 84, passed away on July 23, 2025 at 7:16 PM. Born November 21, 1940, he was native of Centerville, MS and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

George is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Ordoyne Rothman; children, George Rothman, Jr. (Tabitha), Chad Rothman (Anita), April Rothman Hebert (Arron), Tina Chiasson; previous son in law, Chris Hebert; grandchildren, Brad Rothman (Kathryn), Brandi Rothman, Drey Rothman (Tiffany), Chelsea Rothman (Austin), Austin Hebert (Kira), Kristalyn Hebert, Jasper Rothman, Nevaeh Rothman, Heaven Rothman, Jeremiah Rothman; great grandchildren, Waylon Thibodaux, Westin Thibodaux; brother, Ronald Rothman sisters, Marie Halford and Clara Spears and Linda Rothman; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mable Rothman; brothers, Frank, Wayne and Phillip Rothman; sisters, Mercedis Andras, Edna Morgan, Mamie Gagneaux, Lottie Duet, Hazel Malbrough; grandson, Michael Rothman.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Mindy Thibodaux who has been a godsend to their family during these difficult times as well as Saint Joseph Hospice, Stat Home health nurses, Sean and William.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.