George Thomas Gros, a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at the age of 82.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, RosaBelle Gilmore Gros; children, Bryan Gros (Crystal), Melissia Williamson (Jeff), Travis Gros (Kim) and Blaine Gros; grandchildren, Scott Williamson, Brittni Williamson Herbert, Megan Gros Crescioni, Tyler Gros Garibotte, Jacob Gros, Seth Gros, Hunter Gros, Austin Gros, Hallie Gros and Avery Gros; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Merle Perera, Karen Sampey and Kerry Gros.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Annabell Gros; in-laws, Murphy & Agnes Gilmore; daughter-in-law, Bridget Gros; and siblings, Charles Gros and Linda Domino.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 5, 2025 at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.