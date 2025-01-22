George Webre, 87, a resident of Gray, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Grace Christian Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Coteau Road.

He is survived by his children, Tamie Matherne (Tommy) and Billy Webre (Toni); five grandchildren, Kim, Carey, Andrew, Timothy, and Trevor; three honorary grandchildren, Stacy, Brian, and Jasmine; six great- grandchildren; brother, Robert Webre; sister, Linda Falgout; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Beasley Webre; parents, Teleran and Jeanine Granier Webre; brothers, Sidney and Paul Webre; and sisters, Dorothy Boquet, Clara Clavijo, and Bernadette Breaux.

George was a long-time member of Bayou Blue Assembly of God where he served on the church board for many years. He also headed the Primetimers Senior Ministry with his wife, Carolyn. George attended Shady Acres Senior Center for the past 20 years, where he enjoyed ceramics, shuffleboard, and helping everyone he could. George will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but the family has comfort in knowing that he is now in the arms of Jesus.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

