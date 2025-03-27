Gerald Mark Lirette, 89, of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully on March 25, 2025 at TGMC. Born in Chauvin, Louisiana to his parents Ouida & Alex Lirette, he was raised along with his three younger siblings; Martha (Donnie) Stephenson, Danny (Carolyn) Lirette, and Rochelle (Reed) Bice.

Growing up on the bayou, he loved the outdoors where he learned to fish and hunt. His love of the outdoors eventually led to some of the best future memories and stories of weekends at his camp in Bayou Sale’. Gerald graduated from Terrebonne High School in 1954, where he lettered in Basketball and for many years was recognized in the school trophy showcase.

After graduation, he joined the US Marine Corp., where he would learn the skills of his life’s work in radar/marine electronics, eventually opening his own business in 1971 – Coastal Radio & Radar Svc, Inc. until he retired. It was in the parking lot of that business that many great memories were made throughout the years, as Gerald loved to entertain, and would host a good time for his family and friends annually for the local Mardi-Gras parades.

When not at work, Gerald used to enjoy a round of Golf – where he once was awarded the plaque for 3RD Place- 6th Flight, and he proudly displayed it on the wall of his office for a good laugh when his customers and friends stopped by to visit.

He also enjoyed LSU sports; particularly baseball, as well as reading; anything about electronics/engineering, along with western novels, often completing a book a day.

Gerald is survived by his children, Robyn (Dale) Lapeyrouse, Jody (Jorge Sandro Patrisso) Lirette, and Randy (Barbara) Lirette, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan E. Lirette and 2 of 3 step-children Julia Kennedy, Jeff Welch; Angela Courteau (living).

Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma, LA. is handling arrangements: Family visitation will be on Friday March 28, 2025 from 8:30-9:00, Public visitation for Friends and Supporters will be held from 9-11:00am. Liturgy of the Word Service will immediately follow at 11:00am.