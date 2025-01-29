Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Nanny Geraldine Luke Arceneaux ,age 88, a native of Dulac, Louisiana and a resident of Bourg, Louisiana went peacefully to her Heavenly Home on Sunday January 26, 2025, surrounded by her family.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and nanny who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom, and an abundance of love. A friend to many, she was cherished by everyone who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and strength. She was a retired in-home babysitter for 15 plus years. She was known by many for her Sunday gumbo and pecan cake. She loved cooking and playing bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wiltz “Doo” Luke and Louise Toups Luke, brother John Luke (Uncle Boy), sister Dorcina Mae “Fema” Luke Martin”, brother-in-law Huey Paul Martin Sr., grandson Emerson Dale DeHart, and godchild Perry Martin.

She leaves behind her husband Dale Arceneaux of 44 years, sons Ferrell DeHart (Gail DeHart), Carlton DeHart, Sr. “Whitehead” (Debra Liner), Paul Arceneaux, 11 grandchildren, Brandon Liner, Odie Rae Lirette, Jared DeHart, Carlton DeHart, Jr., Tyra DeHart Burnett, Jebb Parfait, Jace Parfait, MacKenzie Donelson, Braxton Arceneaux, A.J. Sterner, Hadlee Arceneaux, 38 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great grandchildren, her furry children Lilly and Ruby, along with countless nephews, nieces, friends, and those she babysat who felt her warmth and generosity.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.