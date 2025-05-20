It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Gertraud K. Biondini, who left us on May 17, 2025, at the age of 90. Born on March 17, 1935, in Austria, Gertraud brought joy and warmth to everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, May 23, 2025 from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Gertraud is survived by her sons, John Biondini and wife Jeanice, and Roberto Biondini; daughter, Theresa Biondini Britt and husband Ricky; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Gertraud is preceded in death by her husband, Eickiy Biondini; parents, Hans Klinger and Marianne Finsterer Klinger; sister, Hermi Kainberger.

Gertraud had an adventurous spirit and a profound love for travel, which allowed her to experience the beauty of the world and share those memories with her loved ones. A devoted homemaker, Gertraud found great pleasure in nurturing her family, and her love extended far beyond the walls of her home. She was a passionate traveler, eagerly exploring the world and embracing new experiences. Gertraud was also renowned for her baking, delighting family and friends with her delicious Austrian pastries. Those sweet treats were a staple at gatherings, creating cherished memories around the kitchen table.

The family would like to send special thanks to her sitters, Winnie Thibodaux, Brenda Fuchs, Julie Howard, Lou McDowell, and Shelly Michel, as well as Terrebonne Homecare and Haydel Hospice for all of their love and care.

In this time of sorrow, let us remember Gertraud’s unwavering kindness, and the love she shared so freely. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched.