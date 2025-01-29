Gertrude LeCompte Theriot peacefully went home to Jesus on Monday, January 27, 2025 at the age of 87.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

She was survived by her daughters, Annie (Raymond) Guidroz, Fay (Jimmy) Weiler, and Vickie (Matt) Blanchard; one sisters, Rosemary “Poole” Charpentier; her grandchildren, Paul “P.J.” Domangue (Katrina), Brookes Domangue, Leah (Jonathan) Rodrigue, Taylor Blanchard, Myles (Brandy) LeCompte; Brandon Guidroz, and Blake Guidroz (Megan) 11 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Rita LeCompte; her husband, Paul Theriot; their son, Kurt Theriot; her brothers, Ray LeCompte, Rene LeCompte, Elward LeCompte, Leward LeCompte; her sister, Gloria Thibodeaux; and two sons-in-law, Westley Domangue and Lyle LeCompte.

In the early 70’s, Gert enjoyed working the iconic Lagniappe Fair. She helped her Mother-in-law run the renowned bread stand, and she would spend months ahead of the fair helping peel pounds and pounds of shrimp donated by the shrimpers in her family. It was something they looked forward to each year. Gert’s family was her world. It wasn’t uncommon to find her rolling on the floor or playing dress up with her great-grandchildren. They gave her so much life. Gert grew a large family, and she enjoyed taking the whole crew out to dinner “her treat,” usually to La Casa or Texas Road House as those were her favorite places. In recent years, Gert cherished the nights she and her sister Poole would have sleep overs and spend quality time together.

Gert was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend, and her memories will live on forever in the hearts of her family and those who adored her.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Doctors, nurses, and staff at TGMC hospital for the care and compassion shown towards Mrs. Gert and their family during this difficult time.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.