Ginger Boudreaux, age 56, of Montegut, LA was born on January 18, 1968 and passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Ginger loved her cats, Zoey and Noelle. She also loved her flowers and doing crafts. Ginger was a devoted wife. She will be greatly missed.

Ginger is survived by her husband of 24 years, Norris Paul Boudreaux; sisters: Dawn and Gwyn;

Ginger was preceded in death by parents: Rubin and Brenda Bergeron.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.