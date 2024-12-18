Glenn Mark Duplantis, Sr., 56, a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2024.

He is survived by children, Glenn “T-Glenn” Duplantis, Jr. (Ashley), Gordon Hebert (Lacey), Gaven Duplantis (Kayla), Victoria “Tori” Duplantis (Colton), and Gabe Duplantis (Laiken); grandchildren, Kaylin, Rae’lynn, Zayden, Damarion “D.J.”, Shaleigh, Bentley, Lily, Dawson, Claire, Violet, and Riley; father, Richard R. Duplantis, Sr.; siblings, Anita Verret (John), Janie Bergeron (Allen), and Richard “Richy” Duplantis, Jr. (Priscilla); former first wife, Sherry Kramer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tiffiney Billiot Duplantis; mother, Charlene Russ Duplantis; and great-nephew, Leray Duplantis.

Glenn was one of the most humble, funniest, cool, outgoing, and always gave off good vibes. He loved his children and grandchildren tremendously and family was his #1 priority. Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He trusted in our Lord and believed in Him as well. There are no words or anything stronger or wise enough to describe, but we are happy to say he’s safe and at peace to be with his wife and mother in Heaven. Glenn will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Dularge Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, CIS, and Samart Funeral Home of West Park for the efforts and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards the funeral expenses by calling Samart Funeral Home (West Park location).

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.