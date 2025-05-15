Glenn (Pookie) J. Guidry, (69) a native of Mathews, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend the Funeral Services for “Pookie” on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, Louisiana beginning at 9:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm.

Pookie enjoyed a simple life. He loved to represent his alma mater, Central Lafourche Trojans, watching Saints football and college basketball, and spending time with his family. He also was an avid catfisher and loved taking his boat out for a spin. Pookie enjoyed his time throughout his career as a driller for most of his life and a security guard after retirement. He was known for his larger-than-life personality and infectious laugh. Pookie never met a stranger because everyone he met became his “podna”.

Pookie is survived by his daughters, Chantal Bosworth and husband Glenn, and Crystal Guidry Babin; grandchildren, Rayla Babin and fiancé Joshua, Alyssa Bosworth Prosperie and husband Coby, Tyler Bosworth, and Karli Smith; great-grandchildren, Hudson Bosworth-Thibodaux, Mylan Woods, and Brody Prosperie; step-mother, Cecile Pellegrin Guidry; sisters, Lynn “Tut” Gregoire, Denise “Neese” Guidry, and Fabia “Faye” Guillot; sister-in-law, Bobbie Paddie; brothers-in-law, James Starkey and William Starkey; honorary brother, Allen Lanegrasse and wife Bridget; father-in-law, Simon Buras; godchild, Angelene Gregoire Dardar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Mary Starkey Guidry; parents, HyPaulite “Lick” Guidry Jr. and Gail Cortez; sister, Sheila Crochet; and mother-in-law, Dale Buras.

