Glenna Beth Brien Lovell, age 79, of Houma, LA was born December 21, 1945 and passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Beth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother,great-grandmother, and friend. She loved all of her children, grandkids and great-grandkids. Beth loved bowling with her league and playing games on her Ipad. She truly enjoyed holiday gatherings and playing cards with her friends and family. Beth will be missed by all who knew her.

Beth is survived by husband of 40 yrs, Harry James Lovell; son: David (Mitsy) Dupre; daughters: Dana Dupre and Nicole (Todd) Domangue; stepdaughter, Sabrina (Brian) Robichaux; sister, Janice (Arthur) Bergeron; granchildren: Heidi D Verret, Steffany (Brad) Trahan, Kailey (Georgia) Dupre, Tyler (Lauren) Gautreaux, Todd J (Schyler) Domangue, Kody Dupre, Rikki (Jacob) Fangue, and Brooke Falgout; brother-in-laws: Michael Rhodes, Buddy (Pam) Lovell, and James (Velma) Lovell, sisters-in-law: Pat (Charlie) Hebert and Barbara Acy; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Beth is preceded in death by son, Wilton T. Dupre; parents: Bruce J Brien and Mary Hendrix; Father and Mother in-law: William Lovell and Elvira Lovell; sister, Patti Rhodes; brother, Bruce W Brien; daughter-in-law, Starla B Dupre; and her only fur baby she ever had, Sheba.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.