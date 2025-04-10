With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gloria Anne LeBlanc, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, who journeyed peacefully to her eternal rest on March 28, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on November 17, 1940, in Houma, Louisiana, Gloria touched the lives of many in her community and will be deeply missed.

Gloria spent her formative years in Upper Little Caillou, where she cultivated a deep love for family and nature. Throughout her life, she cherished moments spent fishing, enjoying the tranquility of the water and the thrill of the catch. A gifted seamstress, Gloria demonstrated her creative talents through her love of cooking, crocheting, and sewing, often crafting beautiful pieces for her family.

She and her husband opened their hearts and home to many foster children, showcasing her selfless spirit and unwavering commitment to nurturing others. Her strong faith in God guided her through life, providing strength and comfort to those around her.

She is survived by her children, Susan Authement Doss (Kevin), Shiela Authement Naquin (Bobby); grandchildren, Stephanie Martin (Cody), Lauren Martin (Billy), Krista Doss (Dusty), Haley Landry (Tony), Amber Lambas (Dustin), Aileen Adams (Josh), Isaac Naquin (Robbin); 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Naquin.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Elden Authement, Sr; son, Elden “Buddy” Authement, Jr.; granddaughter, Brittany Authement; parents, James LeBlanc and Agnes Blanchard LeBlanc; brothers, Norris LeBlanc, Sr. and Reggie LeBlanc; sister, Brenda Navarre.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. where friends and family are invited to celebrate her life and share cherished memories. Burial will be held at St. Elie Cemetery in honor of her lasting legacy and the love she imparted to all who knew her.

As we mourn the loss of Gloria, we also celebrate the vibrant spirit she brought into our lives-a spirit that will continue to inspire us all. May she rest in peace.