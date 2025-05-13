Gloria Toups Malbrough, age 83, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Gloria is survived by her children, Donna St. Pierre (Ronald), Sharon Breaux, Brian Malbrough (Mae) and Raynaud John Malbrough (Tara); her sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Collins and Esther Cenac; her brothers, James “Jimmy” Toups and Waldon “Billy” Toups, Jr.; her grandchildren, Gary Pinel, Tyler Cavalier, Brittany McCormick, Lauren Poincon, Brian Malbrough, Jr., Joshua Malbrough, Matthew Malbrough and Terrence Malbrough; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Gloria was preceded in passing by her husband, Raynaud Malbrough; her parents, Waldon Edmond Toups, Sr. and Olivia Angelette Toups; and her son-in-law, Keith Breaux.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Gloria on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church from 9:15a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Gloria will be laid to rest in Holy Rosary Cemetery following Mass.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to her friends and the staff at Trustwell Living at Terrebonne Place, Terrebonne General and Ochsner Medical Center.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gloria Malbrough.