Glynn Phillip Boquet, age 79, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana. He was born July 5, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025 surround by family.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA. Funeral Mass will follow the visitation.

Glynn loved fishing and crabbing. He enjoyed having a drink with family. Glynn will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 54 yrs, Lorina Mary Boquet; sons: Glynn Paul Boquet and Tyler James Boquet; granddaughter, Megan Boquet; great-granddaughter, Audrey Bourg; sisters: Linda (Eugene) Caro, Christine (Ernest) Naquin, Trudy (Dan) Davis, Lila (Kenneth) Barthold, and Tillie (Daniel) Lemoine; brothers: Tommy (Carolyn) Boquet, Gary (Rhoda) Boquet, and Reed Boquet; and sisters in law: Kanoko Boquet and Pam Boquet Voisin.

He was preceded in death by parents: Horace and Camille Boquet, Sr.; brothers: Aubree Lee (Gail) Boquet, Brent Boquet, Llewellyn Boquet, Horace (Pam) Boquet, Burt (Cheryl) Boquet, Todd Boquet, and Clay Boquet.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.