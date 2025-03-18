Gwendolyn Ann Breaux, a native of Houma and a resident of Gray, passed away Monday, March 17, 2025 at the age of 66.

She is survived by children, Christina Derouen (Mike) and Clayton Breaux (Jayne); grandchildren, Drake, Breanna, Brylie and Conner; great-grandson, Ezekiel; brother, Andre McElroy; and sisters, Lisa Hill, Robin McElroy and Roxanne McEachern.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Breaux; grandson, Austin Lirette; and brothers, Daniel McElroy, Dale McElroy, Terry McElroy and Herman McElroy.

As per her request, no services will be held.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.