Gwendolyn Gros LeBlanc, 69, passed away on April 17, 2025 at 7:47 am. Born on January 01, 1956 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 from 3:00 PM until service time. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

Gwendolyn is survived by her husband of 49 years, David LeBlanc; children, Shannon LeBlanc, Stacy LeBlanc, Tory LeBlanc (Gidget); grandchildren, Trevor and Alayna LeBlanc; siblings, Harold Gros (Karen), JoAnn Folse (Skeets), Tommy Gros (Dorothy), and Mark Gros (Elvina), and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Antoinette Waguespack Gros; sister, Patricia DiTucci (David).

She was a devoted caregiver to her husband and family. She was a loving grandmother “GG” to Trevor and Alayna LeBlanc and would do anything for them, even driving to their house at 9:00 PM to bring them ice cream. She loved to paint and was a knowledge fountain of local history. She was a loyal to friend to so many people. For 18 years she was a dedicated teacher to hundreds of local children. She was a trusted employee who made plenty of friends at Rouses supermarkets. We are certain she will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Regional Health Services for all of their efforts and providing care for Gwendolyn.

