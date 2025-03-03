It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Hanson Ashley Fitch, a beloved son, father, brother and friend. Born on August 6, 1976, in Houma, Hanson lived a life filled with passion, hard work, and an unwavering love for his family and the great outdoors. He left this world on February 24, 2025, at the age of 48.

His adventurous spirit shined brightly during his free time, as he found joy in hunting and fishing. He was also known for his love of music, often spending afternoons riding, listening to his favorite tunes, watching his favorite football teams and sharing laughter with family. Hanson’s kindness and warmth touched many lives, and he leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories.

He is survived by his mother, Eula Fitch; children, Kiara Fitch, Shayden Fitch and Alayshia Fitch; grandchildren, Knoxx Fitch and soon to be expected Lennox Hebert; siblings, Shiloh Fitch and Jaimie Fitch; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who will forever hold him in their heart.

Hanson is reunited in Heaven with his Father, Hanson Junius Fitch “Genny” and brother Kerry James Francis.

To honor Hanson’s life a visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home, visitation will continue on Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 9 AM till the time of the service at 11 AM.

The Family would like to thank St Joseph Hospice, Ochsner Cancer Center of New Orleans and Mary Bird Cancer Center of Houma for their love and care shown toward Hanson and themselves.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Hanson Ashley Fitch.