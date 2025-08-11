Hanson John Hornsby, 77, a native and resident of Bourg, LA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 9, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, LA. Visitation will be prior to service from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM. Burial will follow the service in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery.

Hanson is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet Blanchard Hornsby; son, John (Leah) ; daughters: Janelle (Jeremy) and Jaime (Donnie); grandsons: Carl (Megan), Zachary, and Luke; granddaughters: Hannah, Madeline (Jacob) and Mallory; great-granddaughters: Remi, Caroline, Claire, Josie, Margot, and Paisley; great-grandson, Ryman; sisters: Audrey (Ronald) and Mary (Kermit) ; brothers: Henry (Connie), Russell (Robyn) and Lonnie (Julie); brother-in-laws: Roy (Joan), John (Wanda), Joe (Becky), Robert (Tiffany) and Mike (Sharal); sister-in-laws: Mary, Mona, Joyce (Bud), Tina (Paco), and Anne (Allen).

Hanson was preceded in death by parents: Henry and Lucretia Rogers Hornsby; sisters: Sybil Sangster and Judith Colwort; brothers: Aubrey, Roger, Gerald, and Jerome.

Hanson was a devoted husband, father and pawpaw. His greatest joy was spending time with his family which included boiling crabs, playing cards, traveling, especially to his favorite place Branson, MO. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, completing a tour in Vietnam with honor and courage. Hanson’s commitment to fellow veterans continued as an active and dedicated member of the United Veterans League.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Veterans League in Houma, LA.

