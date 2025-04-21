Harrison Paul Foret, born and passed on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 to Derek and Rhiannon Foret of Houma.

He leaves behind his parents; siblings, Adalynn, Colin, and Laithe Foret; maternal grandparents, Don Hebert (Ginny) and Phyllis Witt (Kris); paternal grandmother, Rachel Levron; paternal grandfather, Cecil Foret (Shirlene); and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Elton and Leona Landry, Russell and Eula Hebert; and paternal great-grandparents, Bruce and Drusella Levron, Sr., Jervis and Gertie Foret.

Even though we did not get to spend much time with him outside the womb, Harrison was loved deeply here on Earth and will forever be remembered in our hearts.

