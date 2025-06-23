Hayes James Porche, Jr., “Gabby”, 82, a native and resident of Bayou Dularge (Theriot) , LA passed away on Saturday morning, June 21, 2025 at 8:45 am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 from 9:00 am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11:00 am with burial following at St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot, LA.

Hayes is survived by his loving family; children, Demetrius James Porche and companion, James Michael Del Prince, Anastasia Porche Arceneaux and husband, Jason Arceneaux, Sr., and Chelsealea Porche Lovell and husband, Rory Lovell; grandchildren, Seth Thomas Porche, Sebastian James Porche, Jason Joseph Arceneaux, Jr., Madeline Diane Lovell, Jasmine Alexis Arceneaux, Breagan Louis Mathew Liner, Brandon James Breaux and wife J’ai Briana Breaux, great grandchildren, Asher David Porche, Aarilyn Faith Porche; brothers, Deacon Glenn Porche and wife Marylin, Philip Porche, Sr. and wife Margo, and Dean Porche.

Hayes is preceded in passing by his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Diane Lirette Porche; parents, Hayes James Porche, Sr. and Frances Marie Babin Porche; life-long companion to Demetrius, Reverend Dr. James A. Ertl; maternal grandparents, Aurestile N. Babin and Adele C. Authement Babin; and paternal grandparents, Leonce H. Porche, Sr. and Vivian M. Pye Porche.

Hayes was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved to work in his yard, travel, enjoyed cooking, and eating good meals. Hayes was blessed with a beautiful family and spent fifty-nine glorious years with his wife, Diane Lirette Porche. He leaves this world behind to be reunited with those who passed before him. May he have eternal rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

