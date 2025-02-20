Hayward “Buck” Theriot, Sr., 79 years of age, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025 of Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.

Buck is survived by his wife of 30 years, Earline M. Theriot; sons, John Theriot (Nicole) and Hayward Theriot, Jr. (Paul); daughter, Melissa Davis; stepchildren, Bobette Talbot (Mark), Leigh Champagne (James), Marty Domangue (Danae), and Kyle Domangue (Julie); grandchildren, Morgan Arceneaux, Skylar and Baely Davis; step-grandchildren, Therese Talbot, Everette Talbot, Kayleigh Gordon, Kandice Bergeron, Kirstie Cryer, Brady Domangue, Bryce Domangue, Olivia Rasberry, Emma and Kylie Domangue, Gracie Gautreaux, Carlie and Elle Christ; three great-granddaughters and 18 step-great-grandchildren with two soon to be born; sisters, Jan Vice (Cary), Debbie Doiron (Jimmy), and Elaine Monnier (Harold).

Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Eula Toups Theriot; grandson, Wade Theriot, and son-in-law, Todd Davis.

Buck served in the Army National Guard for seven years and five months. He began working at SLECA in 1964 and retired from there in 2012, a total of 48 years. He was known as a legend in his field and his special achievement was developing and implementing the Louisiana Lineman Training Program. This eight level, four-year program had over 300 linemen complete the program at the time of his retirement. Buck held office, was a member, and received many awards from the several national organizations to which he belonged. Buck was also known for the many jambalayas and Cajun humor he shared across the United States.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Buck on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 9:00 AM at St. Gregory Barbarigo Church, on the corner of Sixth St. and Williams Ave., Houma, La. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

In lieu of flowers, masses and/or donations to the St. Gregory Barbarigo Church Prayer Garden, 1005 Williams Ave., Houma, La 70364 would be appreciated.