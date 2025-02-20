It is with both heavy hearts and fond memories that we celebrate the life of Heath Paul Cooper, who took his final flight on February 14, 2025. Born on August 8, 1914, in the vibrant city of Houma, Louisiana, Heath embodied a spirit of adventure and creativity that touched everyone he met.

Heath, a passionate helicopter pilot and skilled Jiu-Jitsu instructor, embraced life with open arms and a fearless heart. He was known for his ability to soar through the skies, just as he gracefully danced through life, breaking down barriers-with breakdancing moves that amazed friends and family. A true artist at heart, Heath shared his storytelling talent through captivating tales, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of hearing them.

Heath found joy in the simple pleasures of life, including his love for animals, particularly his dogs Bean and Petey-who brought him endless joy and companionship. Known for his “animal whisperer” skills, he had a remarkable connection with creatures of all kinds. His vibrant personality and infectious laughter will be deeply missed.

He leaves behind his beloved mother, Sue Cooper, his cherished wife, Kitty Kat, his best friend, Haley Filer and countless friends who loved him deeply and will cherish his memory with love and pride.

Heath is reunited with his father John Cooper, Jr.

Though Heath has taken his last flight on this earthly plane, his spirit will forever soar in the hearts of those he loved and inspired. Let’s raise a toast to a life well-lived, filled with joy, laughter, and love, our dear Heath will never be forgotten.