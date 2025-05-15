It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Heidi Schommer Boudreaux, who left this world on May 9th, 2025, at the age of 44. Heidi brought joy, love, and comfort to everyone she crossed paths within her journey of life.

Heidi is survived by her husband Wayne Boudreaux, her son, Austin Boudreaux, her stepdaughter, Ashtin Boudreaux, her stepson, Aidan Boudreaux, and their dog Milo. Her sisters; Maggie Schommer and Gretchen Kropp (Jeff), her brother, William Schommer (Ashley) her nieces; Makalia Minton (Hunter), and Amelia Kropp and her nephews; Tre Postlethwait, Jax Kropp, James Schommer, Peter Schommer, and William Schommer.

Heidi was preceded in passing by her parents William and Bridget Schommer, and her grandparents Edwin and Janet Heaton, and Willian J. Schommer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate her life at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Houma, Louisiana on Friday, May 23rd, 2025. Visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM, followed by Mass at 10:30. Immediately following Mass, a celebration of Heidi will be held at the Boudreaux household, 107 Lansdown Drive, in Houma, Louisiana.

Heidi always had a special gift. She could connect and form a bond with anyone she met. Throughout her lifetime, she accomplished many things and with each new accomplishment, she left an everlasting impact on someone. Heidi was a selfless and giving person, making it easy to know and love her. Early in her life, she pursued a career in hairdressing for almost twenty years. After her dad’s passing, she was overcome with a calling to obtain a degree in nursing. Heidi attended and graduated from Nicholls State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. With her degree, she started working at Thibodeaux Regional Hospital in the Critical Care Unit. Working as a nurse, Heidi was able to live out her true calling by helping those in need. With her faith, she was able to touch many lives. Heidi provided a sense of comfort and hope for those going through a hard time in the hospital. Obtaining a nursing degree was one of her biggest accomplishments, but after meeting Wayne, her husband, she was blessed with her greatest joy of becoming a mother. She was first a stepmom to Wayne’s two kids, Aidan and Ashtin, and then was blessed with her first child, Austin.

Heidi lived out God’s calling and remained faithful to His plan up until the last of her days on Earth. Heidi has inspired many people with the strength and courage she showed during her long and hard fight against Ovarian Cancer.